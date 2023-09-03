Lamar finishes as 3A girls' basketball state runner-up

Lady Warriors fall to Salem 56-36 in state championship game in Hot Springs

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAMAR, Ark. — Lamar girls' basketball finished its season Saturday as the 3A state runner-up.

The Lady Warriors fell to Salem 56-36 in the state final at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

It was a tight battle early on, with Salem only leading by two, 18-16, after the first quarter.

However, the Greyhounds were able to separate themselves from the Warriors by outscoring them 31-15 over the following two quarters before closing things out in the fourth.

Karley Williams finished as the leading scorer for Lamar with 11 points.