Lacrosse on the rise in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Professional lacrosse is in Arkansas this weekend, when Ozark Mountain Lacrosse held a youth clinic at Phillips Field, teaching kids about a sport that is growing fast in the Natural State. The clinic was run by current professional player Tom Schreiber of Archers LC of the PLL. The 2-time MVP and 4 time all-star says it's important to spread the game and help kids across the country get started to keep the sport going strong.
Players from across Arkansas and Oklahoma were in attendance, most of whom play on local teams that have cropped up from Fayetteville to Bentonville. On May 1st, Bentonville Lacrosse will compete for the first ever Arkansas state lacrosse championship.
