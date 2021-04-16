Lacrosse on the rise in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Professional lacrosse is in Arkansas this weekend, when Ozark Mountain Lacrosse held a youth clinic at Phillips Field, teaching kids about a sport that is growing fast in the Natural State. The clinic was run by current professional player Tom Schreiber of Archers LC of the PLL. The 2-time MVP and 4 time all-star says it's important to spread the game and help kids across the country get started to keep the sport going strong.