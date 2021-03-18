Kinney ready for 2nd NCAA Tournament appearance

The former Van Buren star heads back to the dance with Belmont

Former Van Buren basketball star, Jamilyn Kinney, will play in her second NCAA Tournament next week. The Belmont junior helped guide the Bruins to an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship last week.

Kinney put up 15 points and five assists in the championship game, earning her all OVC All-Tournament Team honors.

As a freshman Kinney was on the Belmont team that fell to South Carolina in the round of 64. Now a twelve seed, the Bruins will take on Gonzaga Tuesday afternoon.

In early February Kinney recorded a career-best 21 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers made at Tennessee State.