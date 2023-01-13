Kennedy Phelan named Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year

Phelan is the fifth Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Fayetteville High School

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Kennedy Phelan of Fayetteville High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year.

Phelan is the fifth Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Fayetteville High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Phelan as Arkansas’ best high school volleyball player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in January.

The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year, the 5-foot-8 senior setter led the Bulldogs to a 36-2 record and a third-straight Class 6A state championship this past season. Phelan amassed 977 assists, 227 digs and 217 kills while posting a kill percentage of .453 and a hitting percentage of .334.