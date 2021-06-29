Jackson Wells named Arkansas Gatorade National Player of the Year

Wells become first Mountie to win the award

ROGERS, Ark. — On Tuesday Rogers senior Jackson Well was named the Arkansas Gatorade National Player of the Year. Wells is the first Rogers baseball players to win the award.

Wells led the Mounties to a Class 6A state championship this past season. The senior had an 8-1 record with a 1.28 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched.

Well also had a 3.81 GPA in the classroom.