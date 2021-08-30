Week 0: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

Votes will be accepted from Monday until Tuesday, August 31st, at 3 PM. Segment Sponsored By Yarnell’s

Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play?

You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now.

The nominees this week are, Farmington Cardinals - Walker McCumber diving interception, Rogers Heritage - Josh Shepherd - 90-yard touchdown run, Muldrow Bulldogs - Camden Matthews interception, Lamar Warriors - Landon Harrison Finds Logan Kendrick off the Hands of Teammate Cory Teal, and Fayetteville Bulldogs - Isaiah Sategna touchdown catch.

