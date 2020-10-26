x
Week 8: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now!

ARKANSAS, USA — CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? 

You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now. The nominees for this Sweetest Play of the week are   Bladen Fike to Isaiah Sategna from Fayetteville High School, Hunter Wilkinson from Greenwood High School, Christian Francisco to Kade Seldomridge from Rogers High School, and Kain Johnson to Trevor Shumate from Elkins High School. (See video above)

Votes will be accepted until Tuesday, October 27th, at 3 p.m. 

Sponsored by: Yarnell's Ice Cream 

    

