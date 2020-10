You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now!

Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play?

You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now.

The nominees for this Sweetest Play of the week are Ben Baker from Shiloh Christian High School, Solomon Wright from Vian High School, Andrew Edwards to Cooper Smith from Bentonville High School, Evan Graves from Mena High School. (See video above)

Votes will be accepted until Tuesday, October 20th, at 3 p.m.