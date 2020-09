You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now

Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play?

You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now.

The nominees this Sweetest Play of the week are Andrew Edwards to Chas Nimrod from Bentonville high school, Caden Fuller from Waldron high school, Seth Center from Greenland high school, and Max Montgomery to Gaven Hooper from Mena high school. (See video above)