You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — CLICK HERE TO VOTE.

Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play?

You can vote for Sweetest Play of the Week now.

The nominees this week are, Drue McClendon from Har-Ber, Knox Laird to Matthew Velasco from Prairie Grove, Gary Phillips from Van Buren and Braden Bullington from Farmington.

Votes will be accepted until Tuesday, September 8, at 3 p.m.