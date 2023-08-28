x
Sweetest Play

Week 0: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, August 29th at 3 p.m.

ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, August 29th at 3 p.m.

The nominees this week are: 

Vote here: https://poll.fm/12692375

  1. Bryce Perkins to Peyton Pschier for the touchdown as Van Buren reclaims the Battle of the Bone.
  2. Bentonville’s Lule Coon evades multiple tackles and scores in a big Tigers’ win.
  3. Gravette’s Kylar Austin with a big run leading to a touchdown.
  4. Southside’s Amari Tucker scores a touchdown in his first game back from a torn ACL.
  5. Lincoln’s Caden Brewer returns a punt for a touchdown against Greenland

