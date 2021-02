Harbison has 19 years of coaching experience

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers football announced it has hired Chad Harbison as the team's next football coach. Harbison started his coaching career as the Mounties running backs coach in 2005.

Harbison brings 19 years of coaching experience to the Rogers program. In 2016 as head coach of Elkins, Harbison led the Elks to their first conference championship in 23 years.