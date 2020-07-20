Rogers 9th-grade football suspended after player tests positive for COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers High School freshmen football team will not be practicing for two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Rogers Assistant Superintendent Charles Lee confirmed that a single player tested positive on Friday, leading to the decision.

After coaches were notified of the positive test, the decision to shut down practices was made out of "an abundance of caution." The teammates and staff who were in close contact with the player are awaiting test results, and will quarantine for 14 days. Barring further setbacks, the ninth-grade team will resume workouts Monday, August 3rd.