Van Buren reclaims the Battle of the Bone with opening night win over Alma

Pointers defend home turf and start the 2023 season in the win column.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren football team took down rival Alma, 51-28 in the Battle of the Bone. The Pointers have won four of the last five meetings with their crosstown rival.

The Airedales would strike first though, on Alma's opening drive Jackson Daily found Brayden Polecat for a 20-yard touchdown.

It would be all Van Buren from that point on. Bryce Perkins would answer the Alma touchdown with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Pschier. Cameron Keller would give the Pointers the lead on their next drive.

Van Buren would take a 30-7 lead into halftime after a field goal and five-yard touchdown catch by Alex Welborn and another touchdown catch by Pschier. 

The Pointers would cruise in the second half behind six total touchdowns from Perkins. 

