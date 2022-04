Pointers elevate Henry from defensive coordinator to head coach

VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Friday, Van Buren High School announced Moe Henry as the Pointers next head football coach. Henry has been the team's defensive coordinator since 2019.

Henry is the father of Jaiden and Malachi Henry who have both made huge impacts on the Van Buren football program.

Before coming to Van Buren, Henry coached both baseball and football at Shiloh Christian.

The Pointers finished the 2021 football season 4-6.