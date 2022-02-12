Shiloh falls to LR Parkview in 5A state title game

The Saints fourth straight trip to Little Rock ends with second loss of the season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, Shiloh football fell to Little Rock Parkview, 31-21 in the 5A state title game. It was the Saints fourth straight trip to Little Rock, but second straight loss in the title game.

The Saints finish their first season in the 5A with only one conference loss.

Shiloh scored on its opening drive thanks to a 24-yard touchdown run by Bo Williams. Williams also had an interception in the game.

Trailing 17-7, Eli Wisdom hit Carter Holeman in stride for a 50-yard touchdown to get the Saints within three points at halftime.

The Patriots began the second half with a twelve play, 63-yard touchdown drive to regain their double-digit lead, 24-14. Parkview recovered a fumble on the next drive and scored again for the knock out punch.

Williams second touchdown of the day put Shiloh back within ten, but the offense wouldn't get any closer. The Saints drop their second consecutive state title game.