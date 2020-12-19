Shiloh Christian's past drives Saints back to Little Rock

Shiloh hungry for eighth state title

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Even the Shiloh Christian sophomores remember. Just ask Cooper Darr.

“We got to experience it last year, but this year it’s going to be different, we have the right mindset and gonna be ready to look around that big stadium and be ready to play.”

The Saints are back at War Memorial, the site of last year’s 4A title game loss to Joe T. Robinson. It’s that loss, that memory, that has driven the Saints back to the Rock.

“It’s definitely been in the back of our minds this whole year, that’s for sure,” says junior Kaden Henley. His head coach, Jeff Conaway, agrees.

“As painful as that was, I think it’s been a healthy motivator. It’s been a passion and a drive of a lot of guys on the team to make sure we do things well and get another opportunity.

“Getting back to War Memorial is the goal because anything less would be a failure, looking at last year. We’re happy with where we’re at, but we gotta go execute and kick the door down,” adds sophomore Thomas Reece.

Of course, Shiloh’s history in the state finals goes well beyond last season. The Saints have won seven state championships, and the chance to add to that legacy for the first time in a decade is not lost on this team.

“Growing up watching Kyle Frasier and them win it at the Rock, watching Shiloh Since I was two, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s something I’d love to do,” says Darr. “I really wanted to put my name in one of those books.” Reece feels the same.

“Walk down the hallways, you see the trophies, you see the pictures, leaving a stamp on Shiloh is something that would mean a whole lot to every guy on the team.”

“There’s a lot of coaches that could be in this office doing what I’m doing, and probably better,” smiles Conaway. “So I’m grateful for the opportunity, and we gotta go make it right this year.”