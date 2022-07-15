Shiloh Christian wins Southwest Elite 7on7 title

The Saints defeated Rogers in both championship round games to take home the crown.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — After more than 100 games across two days, it was the host of the Southwest Elite 7on7 tournament that remained standing at the end: Shiloh Christian.

The Saints defeated Rogers in both games of the championship round, 23-22 and then 24-14 in the winner-take-all game, to take home the title.

The tournament featured teams from across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

For Shiloh, its path to the final had to go through the losers bracket after falling to Stillwater (Okla.) in the quarterfinals.

The Saints scraped past another Oklahoma school, Jenks, 21-20 to set up a rematch with Stillwater, which it won 14-10.

That earned them a spot in the championship round against Rogers. The Mounties had progressed from the winners' bracket after going 4-0 against Owasso, Bentonville, Jenks and Stillwater on the day.