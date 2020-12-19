Shiloh Christian wins eighth state championship in school history

Saints find redemption in Little Rock, downing Rivercrest 58-20 for 4A title

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shiloh Christian came oh so close in 2019 before falling short, but the 2020 Saints would not be denied. Driven by that runner-up finish, Shiloh Christian rolled threw the 2020 season, and now the Saints are the 4A state champions with a 58-20 win over Rivercrest.

It's the eighth state title for Shiloh Christian. The first seven were won in a 13 year span, but number eight is their first since 2010. It's felt a long time coming for the Saints and head coach Jeff Conaway. Shiloh finishes the season undefeated against Arkansas schools, and Saturday's game was the first loss all season for Rivercrest.

The Saints would strike twice in the first quarter. Eli Wisdom would run a touchdown in himself and throw a strike to Jacob Solomon. Shiloh led 14-7 after the first quarter.

Cam Wiedemann would score early in the second quarter to put the Saints up two scores. After the Colts responded with a touchdown of their own, Ben Baker's kick return would put Shiloh in prime position for another Wisdom touchdown throw. The Saints could almost taste the title with a 35-13 lead at halftime.

The Colts would fumble the second half kickoff and the Saints would capitalize. Early in the second half it was 42-13 Shiloh. Later in the quarter, Wisdom would run in another quarterback keeper to push the lead. Shiloh led 49-20 heading into the final quarter.