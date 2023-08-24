High school football live scoreboard | Football Friday Night Week One

The high school football season is back in 5COUNTRY, and so is Football Friday Night.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The high school football season is back in 5COUNTRY, and so is Football Friday Night, where 5NEWS covers all 55 of our local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.

Over the course of the next four months, every Friday 5NEWS is covering the action of the games in your community, from 1A to 7A.

At night's end, game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.

