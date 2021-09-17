Ozark vs. Charleston: Who will take home the Franklin County Feud trophy?

The Ozark Hillbillies will play the Charleston Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday night to see who will take home the trophy.

OZARK, Ark. — Friday Night Football is back and the big game of the week is Ozark taking on Charleston.

The two teams will go head to head during the annual Franklin County Feud.

“We got two teams here in Franklin County, one is south of the river and one is north of the river,” said Ozark Head Football Coach Jeremie Burns.

While it’s not a conference game, coach Burns said the game is still a big deal.

“It’s always been a rivalry since a long time ago,” Burns said.

A rivalry so big, there’s a trophy that’s been passed back and forth since 2004.

“A feud trophy. It’s got the Franklin County cut out and then it’s got both helmets on it,” Burns said.

While both teams fight to the finish for the chance to bring the trophy to their side of the river, Addison McCaulley says as cheerleaders, students, and Franklin County community members, the game ultimately means much more.

“I think the game is important because As everyone is going for the same goal to bring home the trophy it’s really nice to see the community come together and they might be rivals but everyone comes together as a team,” McCaulley said.