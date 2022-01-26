Northside introduces new head football coach Felix Curry

Curry served as the Grizzlies' defensive coordinator for the previous nine seasons.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Northside debuted a new basketball arena Tuesday, it also introduced its next head football coach.

Felix Curry stepped out in front of the Grizzlies faithful in between the girls' and boys' basketball games, addressing Northside fans with gratitude over being the next person in charge of the football team.

5NEWS caught up with Curry after his introduction, and he described comfort with the school after serving as defensive coordinator under now retired head coach Mike Falleur for nine seasons.

At the same time, he knows the bar is set high.

"I guess the biggest challenge is living up to the, I guess, standard that Coach Falleur has set and just continuing the winning tradition," Curry said.

"But the transition with me being here and knowing the coaching staff and knowing the players, I think it makes it a lot easier than if I was a new guy coming in having to learn the staff and learning the team."

Curry also believes Northside is a school that has plenty of potential.