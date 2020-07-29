New faces make 3A-1 anyone's game

Coaches expect plenty of parity from the new-look conference

ARKANSAS, USA — In the new look 3A-1 conference the only thing anyone is sure about, is that everyone’s got a shot. Just ask the coaches.

“It’ll be really competitive, and I think there’s a good chance no one goes undefeated in conference.”

“Our conference is unique, it’s tough, you just never know. We’ve got good team, experienced coaches, it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out.”

One of the new faces is Hackett, coming off a breakout 8-3 season in Michael Meador’s first year at the helm. The Hornets next challenge will be to re-create that success at a higher classification, but Meador’s hoping opening up the playbook a bit can do the trick.

“Any time you move up a division it can be kind of intimidating, but I think it gives us an advantage that we’ve scrimmaged and played some 3A teams before. Last year, we were pretty vanilla, we didn’t have too many plays in, this year we’ll definitely expand the playbook, offense and defense, I think that will help us.”

Lavaca also makes the jump from 2A to 3A this year, in Mark Headley’s second year back as head coach. The Golden Arrows struggled in their final 2A season, but Headley believes the experience his young core got has laid the foundation needed to take things up a notch.

“Obviously we took our lumps last year, and we know that, we’ve moved on from that. We’re moving into a conference where week to week, the overall level of play is better. So we’re trying to get the kids ready for the season, but we also have to move the expectations up a bit, and I think they’re ready for it. They’re rising to the challenge this summer, and I’m hoping we can keep moving forward and opening it up and do some more stuff.”

West Fork went to the Flexbone last year, and the learning curve was evident in their record. But this year’s senior class is comfortable in the system, and ready to change some minds, says head coach Justin Smith.

“There’s gonna be some lumps and growing pains when you install a new offense in year one, the kids are all comfortable with it now. When you look at us, we’ve been starting sophomores now for the last two years, so there’s a big call of them, we’ve got 15 seniors this year, and they haven’t wavered. They see the stuff out there, but they still show up and go to work, so I couldn’t ask for anything more out of this class.”

Mansfield is coming off a run of great seasons, but now faces the tall task of replacing a great class of graduated seniors. In 2020, the Tigers will see just what kind of impact they really left on the future of Mansfield football.

“It’s a two-edged sword,” says head coach Tim Cothran. “You hate to see those kids go, but the underclassman have had the last couple years to really watch those kids, learn their work ethic, and they’re anxious to prove themselves, really step up and say hey we can do this. They’re anxious to take their place on the stage, to go out there and see how they do.”