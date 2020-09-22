Multiple high schools cancel Friday football games due to 'COVID-19 concerns'

As per AAA policy, games that cannot be rescheduled will be considered “no contest” and will not be counted against either team’s record.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As the first week of non-conference high school football games are set to begin, multiple schools in our area have canceled games due to "COVID-19 concerns."

The Bentonville West vs. Fayetteville game scheduled for Friday (Sept. 25) has been canceled and will be deemed a “no contest,” according to the Fayetteville School District.

Due to Covid-19 quarantines & the safety of our student athletes,

the game will not be played this Friday and will be deemed a "no contest"

The Farmington game against Harrison set for Friday (Sept. 25) has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, according to the district.

According to the Farmington School District, there are currently three positive COVID-19 cases on the Senior High Football Team and an additional 22 players under quarantine.

The district says it has consulted with the ADH, ADE, and AAA, and has followed all specific guidance and directives in terms of case reporting and quarantining.

In a press release, the district said "the safety of our students and staff are always our top priority and we are taking actions as recommended by the ADH to mitigate this situation. This includes but is not limited to enhanced sanitation of facilities and equipment."

The status of next week's Senior High Football game at Vilonia will be determined at a later date.