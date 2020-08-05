Justin Bigham named new Pioneers football coach

Rogers assistant replacing Paul Ernest after five seasons

GENTRY, Ark. — There hasn't been much action when it comes to new football coaches in northwest Arkansas this offseason but one domino has fallen into place as Gentry has a new leader.

The Pioneers hired Justin Bigham as their new football coach on Thursday night according to athletics director Angela Dennis. Bigham was an assistant coach at Rogers and was listed as the team's offensive coordinator on the team's website.

Bigham replaces Paul Ernest who resigned last month to take a coordinator position at Mineral Springs.