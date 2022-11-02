Severe weather threats cause schedule changes for Week 10 of high school football

Here's an updated list of games moved from Friday to Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday, Nov. 4, some week 10 games have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3.

Here is an updated list of those games.

Thursday games:

Bentonville West at Bentonville - 7 p.m.

West Fork at Greenland - 7:30 p.m.

Gentry at Gravette - 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Elkins - 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Har-Ber - 7:30 p.m.

Rogers at Rogers Heritage - 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Spiro - 7 p.m.

Stilwell at Poteau - 7 p.m.

Warner at Roland - 7 p.m.

