Severe weather threats cause schedule changes for Week 10 of high school football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday, Nov. 4, some week 10 games have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3.
Here is an updated list of those games.
Thursday games:
Bentonville West at Bentonville - 7 p.m.
West Fork at Greenland - 7:30 p.m.
Gentry at Gravette - 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Elkins - 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Har-Ber - 7:30 p.m.
Rogers at Rogers Heritage - 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Spiro - 7 p.m.
Stilwell at Poteau - 7 p.m.
Warner at Roland - 7 p.m.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.