Football Friday Night

High school football scores & highlights | Playoff Week 1

Here's a look at the first week of playoff scores and highlights for high school football!

ARKANSAS, USA — The first week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 11. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Friday, Nov. 11

Northside vs Rogers (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Northside: 7
  • Rogers: 38

Jonesboro vs Bentonville West (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Bentonville West: 42
  • Jonesboro: 20

Mena vs Ozark (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Mena: 7
  • Ozark: 45

Nettleton vs Shiloh (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Nettleton: 14
  • Shiloh: 55

Junction City vs Booneville (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Junction City: 14
  • Booneville: 42

Dewitt vs Gravette (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Dewitt: 35
  • Gravette: 14

Gurdon vs Charleston (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Gurdon: 6
  • Charleston: 41

Batesville vs Prairie Grove (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Batesville: 28
  • Prairie Grove: 20

Farmington vs Valley View (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Farmington: 39
  • Valley View: 41

    

