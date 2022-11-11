High school football scores & highlights | Playoff Week 1

ARKANSAS, USA — The first week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 11. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Friday, Nov. 11
Northside vs Rogers (Click here for game highlights.)
- Northside: 7
- Rogers: 38
Jonesboro vs Bentonville West (Click here for game highlights.)
- Bentonville West: 42
- Jonesboro: 20
Mena vs Ozark (Click here for game highlights.)
- Mena: 7
- Ozark: 45
Nettleton vs Shiloh (Click here for game highlights.)
- Nettleton: 14
- Shiloh: 55
Junction City vs Booneville (Click here for game highlights.)
- Junction City: 14
- Booneville: 42
Dewitt vs Gravette (Click here for game highlights.)
- Dewitt: 35
- Gravette: 14
Gurdon vs Charleston (Click here for game highlights.)
- Gurdon: 6
- Charleston: 41
Batesville vs Prairie Grove (Click here for game highlights.)
- Batesville: 28
- Prairie Grove: 20
Farmington vs Valley View (Click here for game highlights.)
- Farmington: 39
- Valley View: 41
