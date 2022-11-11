High school football scores & highlights | Playoff Week 1

Here's a look at the first week of playoff scores and highlights for high school football!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — The first week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 11. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Friday, Nov. 11

Northside vs Rogers (Click here for game highlights.)

Northside: 7

Rogers: 38

Bentonville West: 42

Jonesboro: 20

Mena vs Ozark (Click here for game highlights.)

Mena: 7

Ozark: 45

Nettleton: 14

Shiloh: 55

Junction City vs Booneville (Click here for game highlights.)

Junction City: 14

Booneville: 42

Dewitt: 35

Gravette: 14

Gurdon: 6

Charleston: 41

Batesville: 28

Prairie Grove: 20

Farmington: 39

Valley View: 41

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device