High school football live scoreboard: Week Three

Football Friday Night schedule and live scoreboard for Week Three (September 15, 2023.)

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The high school football season is here in 5COUNTRY, and so is Football Friday Night, where 5NEWS covers all of our local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.

Over the course of the next four months, every Friday 5NEWS is covering the action of the games in your community, from 1A to 7A.

At night's end, game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.

Schedule

Every week, 5NEWS covers a handful of games in our area, and in our 10 p.m. show, we go over highlights and final scores.

September 15, 2023:

Mustang at Har-Ber

Rockhurst at Bentonville

Mansfield at Waldron

Siloam Springs at Greenwood

Shiloh at Lincoln Christian

Little Rock Central at Roland

Tahlequah at Sallisaw

Spiro at Muldrow

Chandler at Poteau

Scoreboard

Throughout the night we'll update the scoreboard — check it out below (app users, utilize the search feature to find the game you're looking for quickly.)

