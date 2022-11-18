High school football final scores & highlights | Playoff Week 2

ARKANSAS, USA — The second week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 18. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Friday, Nov. 18
North Little Rock vs Bentonville (Click here for game highlights.)
- North Little Rock: 0
- Bentonville: 45
LR Mills vs Shiloh (Click here for game highlights.)
- LR Mills: 32
- Shiloh: 69
Ashdown vs Elkins (Click here for game highlights.)
- Ashdown: 27
- Elkins: 63
Russellville vs Greenwood (Click here for game highlights.)
- Russellville: 7
- Greenwood: 42
Centerpoint vs Charleston (Click here for game highlights.)
- Centerpoint: 0
- Charleston: 42
Woodland vs Gore (Click here for game highlights.)
- Woodland: 20
- Gore: 56
Conway vs Fayetteville (Click here for game highlights.)
- Conway: 37
- Fayetteville: 0
Bentonville West vs Cabot (Click here for game highlights.)
- Bentonville West: 21
- Cabot: 41
Keifer vs Vian (Click here for game highlights.)
- Keifer: 21
- Vian: 12
Clinton vs Poteau (Click here for game highlights.)
- Clinton: 28
- Poteau: 35
Malvern vs Lamar (Click here for game highlights.)
- Malvern: 41
- Lamar: 31
Rogers vs Bryant (Click here for game highlights.)
- Rogers: 7
- Bryant: 42
Booneville vs Smackover (Click here for game highlights.)
- Booneville: 60
- Smackover: 14
