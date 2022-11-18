High school football final scores & highlights | Playoff Week 2

Here's a look at the second week of playoff scores and highlights for high school football!

ARKANSAS, USA — The second week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 18. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Friday, Nov. 18

North Little Rock: 0

Bentonville: 45

LR Mills: 32

Shiloh: 69

Ashdown vs Elkins (Click here for game highlights.)

Ashdown: 27

Elkins: 63

Russellville: 7

Greenwood: 42

Centerpoint vs Charleston (Click here for game highlights.)

Centerpoint: 0

Charleston: 42

Woodland: 20

Gore: 56

Conway vs Fayetteville (Click here for game highlights.)

Conway: 37

Fayetteville: 0

Bentonville West vs Cabot (Click here for game highlights.)

Bentonville West: 21

Cabot: 41

Keifer: 21

Vian: 12

Clinton: 28

Poteau: 35

Malvern: 41

Lamar: 31

Rogers: 7

Bryant: 42

Booneville: 60

Smackover: 14

