Football Friday Night

High school football final scores & highlights | Playoff Week 2

Here's a look at the second week of playoff scores and highlights for high school football!

ARKANSAS, USA — The second week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 18. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Friday, Nov. 18

North Little Rock vs Bentonville (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • North Little Rock: 0
  • Bentonville: 45

LR Mills vs Shiloh (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • LR Mills: 32
  • Shiloh: 69

Ashdown vs Elkins (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Ashdown: 27 
  • Elkins: 63

Russellville vs Greenwood (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Russellville: 7
  • Greenwood: 42

Centerpoint vs Charleston (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Centerpoint: 0
  • Charleston: 42

Woodland vs Gore (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Woodland: 20
  • Gore: 56

Conway vs Fayetteville (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Conway: 37
  • Fayetteville: 0

Bentonville West vs Cabot (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Bentonville West: 21
  • Cabot: 41

Keifer vs Vian (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Keifer: 21
  • Vian: 12

Clinton vs Poteau (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Clinton: 28
  • Poteau: 35

Malvern vs Lamar (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Malvern: 41
  • Lamar: 31

Rogers vs Bryant (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Rogers: 7
  • Bryant: 42

Booneville vs Smackover (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Booneville: 60
  • Smackover: 14

