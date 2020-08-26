Heavyweights do battle in the 6A West

Football Friday Night Conference preview

ARKANSAS, USA — A new coach at an old power, a new school trying to make a mark, and an up and comer looking to make the next step highlight another year in the wild, wild 6A West.

Under Brandon Craig, Siloam Springs has been all about progression. First, there was making the playoffs. Then last year, the Panthers first playoff win since 2014. Armed with newfound confidence, Siloam sets their sites on making a deeper run in 2020.

“It’s a mentality,’ says Craig. “The first year I got here, I felt like we got off the bus and weren’t expecting to win games, and last year we closed the gap on that. Now they understand what football culture is and going to win games instead of just showing up to play. The natural progression is to try and go even further in the playoffs then we have, and we know we’re going to have to show up every night and give our best effort to even have a chance to win.”

Van Buren makes the move to the 6A last year, but is holding on to the memory of their final 7A game to fuel their fire. The Pointers saw a 20 point fourth quarter lead evaporate in against Little Rock Catholic, and finishing games strong will be key to a successful transition, according to head coach Crosby Tuck.

“Our players have watched that film a lot. You hate watching it ,but at the same time that’s why we have to do that, to make sure we’re earning the lessons of playing a close football game against a good opponent. We’re trying to develop this program, we gotta go win games like that. So we look a lot at that Little Rock Catholic game and what went wrong for us in the fourth quarter, so we can learn from it and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Greenwood makes a coaching change, but after the sustained success of the Rick Jones era, longtime offensive coordinator turned head man Chris Young doesn’t want to tweak too much.

“It’s hard enough trying to follow Rick Jones, dealing with COVID has presented additional challenges, but we feel good about where we are. He’s a very big part of my coaching philosophy, the things I’ve learned to do, so much comes directly from him. So from the outside looking in, we’re going to look very similar. It’s about finding the little things we can do better.”

Despite a ten win season, Greenwood didn’t win the conference for the first time since 2014, and an extra motivated Bulldog squad is a scary proposition.