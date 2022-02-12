Greenwood falls to Pulaski Academy in 6A state title game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday night, the Greenwood football team fell to Pulaski Academy 42-35 in the 6A state title game. It's the second year in a row the Bulldogs season ends with a loss in Little Rock.
The two teams combined for 46 points and over 500 yards of offense in the first half with the Bruins leading 25-21 at the break.
Brayedan Davis, Jake Glover had the first half touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Neither team would score in third, but the Bruins would extend their lead to 28-21 with a field goal to begin the final frame.
On the Bulldogs first drive of the fourth, Hunter Houston hit LJ Robbins for 38-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 28.
Pulaski would score on its next drive and intercept Houston right after. Back-to-back touchdowns by the Bruins and Greenwood trailed 41-28 with 5:32 to play.
Another Robbins touchdown catch just 22 seconds later would bring Greenwood back within seven points.
Greenwood would get the ball back with a chance to tie the game but the Bruins defense prevailed. Pulaski Academy took the 6A state title game, 42-35.