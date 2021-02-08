Football Friday Night previews: Lincoln Wolves

Lincoln looks to feed off strong 2020 season

LINCOLN, Ark. — The Lincoln Wolves enter the season with confidence after a strong 2020 campaign. Reed Mendoza enters his second season leading Lincoln after becoming just the second coach in program history to earn a playoff victory.

The team has just four returning starters on both sides of the ball. While they may lack experience, Mendoza is using training camp to get the new comers into game like situations.

The team returns three year starter Dakoda Christianson, as well as Brodey and Blake Bowen.

The Wolves run a spread offense that is mixed between the pass and run game. On defense the team runs a 3-4.