Former Oklahoma standout hired as Sallisaw head football coach

Mark Hutson named new coach of the Black Diamonds
SALLISAW, Okla. — Sallisaw High School has named Mark Hutson as its next head football coach. Hutson was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma.

Hutson played high school football at Northside. The coaching veteran has 32 years of experience between the NFL and college.

The Fort Smith native was the Arkansas special teams coach from 1998-1999. He has coached for the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders as a tight ends coach and offensive line coach. 

Hutson will be looking to turn around a Sallisaw program that went 1-9 during the 2021 season. 

