Football Friday Night | Week 8 final scores & highlights

Here's a look at the Week 8 high school football final scores!

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 8 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Oct. 21. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Ozark: 21

Elkins: 48

Greenwood: 42

Russellville: 21

Sallisaw: 6

Poteau: 45

Southside: 55

Har-Ber: 44

Farmington: 30

Shiloh: 51

Prairie Grove: 45

Alma: 30

Rogers: 16

Bentonville: 44

Charleston: 42

Booneville: 14

Springdale: 6

Fayetteville: 35

