x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football Friday Night

Football Friday Night | Week 8 final scores & highlights

Here's a look at the Week 8 high school football final scores!
Credit: KFSM

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 8 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Oct. 21. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Ozark: 21
Elkins: 48

Click here for game highlights from Ozark vs. Elkins.

Greenwood: 42

Russellville: 21

Click here for game highlights from Greenwood vs. Russellville.

Sallisaw: 6
Poteau: 45

Click here for game highlights from Sallisaw vs. Poteau.

Southside: 55
Har-Ber: 44

Click here for game highlights from Southside vs. Har-Ber.

Farmington: 30
Shiloh: 51

Click here for game highlights from Farmington vs. Shiloh.

Prairie Grove: 45
Alma: 30

Click here for game highlights from Prairie Grove vs. Alma.

Rogers: 16
Bentonville: 44

Click here for game highlights from Rogers vs. Bentonville.

Charleston: 42
Booneville: 14

Click here for game highlights from Charleston vs. Booneville.

Springdale: 6
Fayetteville: 35

Click here for game highlights from Springdale vs. Fayetteville.

RELATED: Football Friday Night | High school scoreboard

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 7 final scores & highlights

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 6 final scores & highlights

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 5 final scores & highlights

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 4 final scores & highlights

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 3 final scores & highlights

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 2 final scores & highlights

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 1 final scores

RELATED: Football Friday Night | Week 0 final scores

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Greenwood vs Russellville | Football Friday Night Week 8

Before You Leave, Check This Out