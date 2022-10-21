Football Friday Night | Week 8 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 8 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Oct. 21. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Ozark: 21
Elkins: 48
Greenwood: 42
Russellville: 21
Sallisaw: 6
Poteau: 45
Southside: 55
Har-Ber: 44
Farmington: 30
Shiloh: 51
Prairie Grove: 45
Alma: 30
Rogers: 16
Bentonville: 44
Charleston: 42
Booneville: 14
Springdale: 6
Fayetteville: 35
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.