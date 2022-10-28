Football Friday Night | Week 9 final scores & highlights

Here's a look at the Week 9 high school football final scores!

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 9 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Oct. 28. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Friday, Oct. 28

Elkins at Gentry (Click here for game highlights.)

Elkins: 56

Gentry: 14

Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville (Click here for game highlights.)

Rogers Heritage: 7

Fayetteville: 48

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood (Click here for game highlights.)

Pulaski Academy: 23

Greenwood: 33

Pea Ridge at Farmington (Click here for game highlights.)

Pea Ridge: 16

Farmington: 49

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove (Click here for game highlights.)

Shiloh Christian: 55

Prairie Grove: 22

Har-Ber: 6

Rogers: 55

Bentonville at Springdale (Click here for game highlights.)

Bentonville: 45

Springdale: 7

Central Sallisaw at Panama (Click here for game highlights.)

Central Sallisaw: 24

Panama: 23

Booneville at Lavaca (Click here for game highlights.)

Booneville: 64

Lavaca: 27

Southside at Bentonville West (Click here for game highlights.)

Bentonville West: 28

Southside: 14

