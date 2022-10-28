Football Friday Night | Week 9 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 9 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Oct. 28. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Friday, Oct. 28
Elkins at Gentry (Click here for game highlights.)
- Elkins: 56
- Gentry: 14
Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville (Click here for game highlights.)
- Rogers Heritage: 7
- Fayetteville: 48
Pulaski Academy at Greenwood (Click here for game highlights.)
- Pulaski Academy: 23
- Greenwood: 33
Pea Ridge at Farmington (Click here for game highlights.)
- Pea Ridge: 16
- Farmington: 49
Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove (Click here for game highlights.)
- Shiloh Christian: 55
- Prairie Grove: 22
Har-Ber at Rogers (Click here for game highlights.)
- Har-Ber: 6
- Rogers: 55
Bentonville at Springdale (Click here for game highlights.)
- Bentonville: 45
- Springdale: 7
Central Sallisaw at Panama (Click here for game highlights.)
- Central Sallisaw: 24
- Panama: 23
Booneville at Lavaca (Click here for game highlights.)
- Booneville: 64
- Lavaca: 27
Southside at Bentonville West (Click here for game highlights.)
- Bentonville West: 28
- Southside: 14
