Football Friday Night

Football Friday Night | Week 9 final scores & highlights

Here's a look at the Week 9 high school football final scores!

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 9 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Oct. 28. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Friday, Oct. 28

Elkins at Gentry (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Elkins: 56
  • Gentry: 14

Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Rogers Heritage: 7
  • Fayetteville: 48

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Pulaski Academy: 23
  • Greenwood: 33

Pea Ridge at Farmington (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Pea Ridge: 16
  • Farmington: 49

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Shiloh Christian: 55
  • Prairie Grove: 22

Har-Ber at Rogers (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Har-Ber: 6
  • Rogers: 55

Bentonville at Springdale (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Bentonville: 45
  • Springdale: 7

Central Sallisaw at Panama (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Central Sallisaw: 24
  • Panama: 23

Booneville at Lavaca (Click here for game highlights.) 

  • Booneville: 64
  • Lavaca: 27

Southside at Bentonville West (Click here for game highlights.)

  • Bentonville West: 28
  • Southside: 14

Scoreboard:


Full highlight video:

