Football Friday Night

Football Friday Night | Week 6 final scores & highlights

Here's a look at the week 6 high school football final scores!

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 6 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 29. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Lavaca - 31
West Fork - 7

Click here for game highlights from Lavaca vs. West Fork.

Booneville - 55
Greenland - 21

Click here for game highlights from Booneville vs. Greenland.

Har-Ber - 49
Springdale - 14

Click here for game highlights from Har-Ber vs. Springdale.

Shiloh Christian - 55
Harrison - 14

Click here for game highlights from Harrison vs. Shiloh Christian.

Alma - 45
Pea Ridge - 7

Click here for game highlights from Alma vs. Pea Ridge.

Gore - 61
Pocola - 12

Click here for game highlights from Gore vs. Pocola.

Ozark - 64
Lincoln - 21

Click here for game highlights from Lincoln vs. Ozark.

Fayetteville - 60
Southside - 20

Click here for game highlights from Southside vs. Fayetteville.

Poteau - 30
Hilldale - 7

Click here for game highlights from Hilldale vs. Poteau.

Pulaski Academy - 64
Siloam Springs - 17

Click here for game highlights from Pulaski Academy vs. Siloam Springs.

Bentonville West- 34
Rogers - 21

Click here for game highlights from Bentonville West vs. Rogers.

