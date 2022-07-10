Football Friday Night | Week 6 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 6 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 29. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Lavaca - 31
West Fork - 7
Click here for game highlights from Lavaca vs. West Fork.
Booneville - 55
Greenland - 21
Click here for game highlights from Booneville vs. Greenland.
Har-Ber - 49
Springdale - 14
Click here for game highlights from Har-Ber vs. Springdale.
Shiloh Christian - 55
Harrison - 14
Click here for game highlights from Harrison vs. Shiloh Christian.
Alma - 45
Pea Ridge - 7
Click here for game highlights from Alma vs. Pea Ridge.
Gore - 61
Pocola - 12
Click here for game highlights from Gore vs. Pocola.
Ozark - 64
Lincoln - 21
Click here for game highlights from Lincoln vs. Ozark.
Fayetteville - 60
Southside - 20
Click here for game highlights from Southside vs. Fayetteville.
Poteau - 30
Hilldale - 7
Click here for game highlights from Hilldale vs. Poteau.
Pulaski Academy - 64
Siloam Springs - 17
Click here for game highlights from Pulaski Academy vs. Siloam Springs.
Bentonville West- 34
Rogers - 21
Click here for game highlights from Bentonville West vs. Rogers.
