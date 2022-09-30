x
Football Friday Night

Football Friday Night | Week 5 final scores & highlights

Here's a look at the week 5 high school football final scores!

More Videos

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 5 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 29. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Friday, Sept. 29

Fayetteville at Rogers

  • Fayetteville: 28
  • Rogers:29

Click here for game highlights from Rogers vs. Fayetteville.

Roland at Vian

  • Roland:13
  • Vian:52

Click here for game highlights from Roland vs. Vian.

Sallisaw Central at Pocola

  • Sallisaw Central:8
  • Pocola:30

Click here for game highlights from Central vs. Pocola.

Lincoln at Gravette

  • Lincoln:29
  • Gravette: 31

Click here for game highlights from Lincoln vs. Gravette.

Springdale at Bentonville West

  • Springdale:0
  • Bentonville West:41

Click here for game highlights from Bentonville West vs. Springdale.

Alma at Farmington

  • Alma: 8
  • Farmington:43

Click here for game highlights from Alma vs. Farmington.

Harrison at Prairie Grove

  • Harrison: 40
  • Prairie Grove: 46

Click here for game highlights from Harrison vs. Prairie Grove.

Decatur at Mountainburg

  • Decatur:0
  • Mountainburg:36

Click here for game highlights from Decatur vs. Mountainburg.

Hackett at Lavaca

  • Hackett:35
  • Lavaca:6

Click here for game highlights from Hackett vs. Lavaca.

Cedarville at Charleston

  • Cedarville:6
  • Charleston:48

Click here for game highlights from Cedarville vs. Charleston.

Shiloh Christian at Clarksville

  • Shiloh Christian:57
  • Clarksville: 13

Bentonville at Southside

  • Bentonville:48
  • Southside: 14

Click here for game highlights from Shiloh Christian vs. Clarksville.

Rogers Heritage at Har-Ber

  • Rogers Heritage:41
  • Har-Ber:39

Click here for game highlights from Heritage vs. Har-Ber.

