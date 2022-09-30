Football Friday Night | Week 5 final scores & highlights

Here's a look at the week 5 high school football final scores!

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 5 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 29. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!

Friday, Sept. 29

Fayetteville at Rogers

Fayetteville: 28

Rogers:29

Roland at Vian

Roland:13

Vian:52

Sallisaw Central at Pocola

Sallisaw Central:8

Pocola:30

Lincoln at Gravette

Lincoln:29

Gravette: 31

Springdale at Bentonville West

Springdale:0

Bentonville West:41

Alma at Farmington

Alma: 8

Farmington:43

Harrison at Prairie Grove

Harrison: 40

Prairie Grove: 46

Decatur at Mountainburg

Decatur:0

Mountainburg:36

Hackett at Lavaca

Hackett:35

Lavaca:6

Cedarville at Charleston

Cedarville:6

Charleston:48

Shiloh Christian at Clarksville

Shiloh Christian:57

Clarksville: 13

Bentonville at Southside

Bentonville:48

Southside: 14

Rogers Heritage at Har-Ber

Rogers Heritage:41

Har-Ber:39

