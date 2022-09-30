Football Friday Night | Week 5 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 5 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 29. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Friday, Sept. 29
Fayetteville at Rogers
- Fayetteville: 28
- Rogers:29
Roland at Vian
- Roland:13
- Vian:52
Sallisaw Central at Pocola
- Sallisaw Central:8
- Pocola:30
Lincoln at Gravette
- Lincoln:29
- Gravette: 31
Springdale at Bentonville West
- Springdale:0
- Bentonville West:41
Alma at Farmington
- Alma: 8
- Farmington:43
Harrison at Prairie Grove
- Harrison: 40
- Prairie Grove: 46
Decatur at Mountainburg
- Decatur:0
- Mountainburg:36
Hackett at Lavaca
- Hackett:35
- Lavaca:6
Cedarville at Charleston
- Cedarville:6
- Charleston:48
Shiloh Christian at Clarksville
- Shiloh Christian:57
- Clarksville: 13
Bentonville at Southside
- Bentonville:48
- Southside: 14
Rogers Heritage at Har-Ber
- Rogers Heritage:41
- Har-Ber:39
