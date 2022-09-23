Football Friday Night | Week 4 final scores & highlights

Keep up with Week 4 high school football scores for teams across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 4 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 16.

Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 4.

Friday, Sept. 23

Dardanelle-0

Shiloh Christian-55

Rogers Heritage-28

Springdale-40

Southside-7

Rogers-35

Har-Ber-17

Bentonville-45

Bentonville West-28

Fayetteville-42

Charleston-41

Greenland-6

Mansfield-18

West Fork-14

Van Buren-21

Greenwood-63

Booneville-75

Hackett-46

Prairie Grove-48

Pea Ridge-31

Northside-10

Bryant-41

Clarksville-14

Alma- 41

Gravette-28

Elkins-14

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device