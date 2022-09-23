Football Friday Night | Week 4 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 4 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 16.
Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 4.
Friday, Sept. 23
Dardanelle-0
Shiloh Christian-55
Rogers Heritage-28
Springdale-40
Southside-7
Rogers-35
Har-Ber-17
Bentonville-45
Bentonville West-28
Fayetteville-42
Charleston-41
Greenland-6
Mansfield-18
West Fork-14
Van Buren-21
Greenwood-63
Booneville-75
Hackett-46
Prairie Grove-48
Pea Ridge-31
Northside-10
Bryant-41
Clarksville-14
Alma- 41
Gravette-28
Elkins-14
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.