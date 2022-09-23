x
Football Friday Night | Week 4 final scores & highlights

Keep up with Week 4 high school football scores for teams across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 4 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 16. 

Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 4.

Friday, Sept. 23

Dardanelle-0
Shiloh Christian-55

Click here for game highlights from Dardanelle vs. Shiloh Christan.

Rogers Heritage-28
Springdale-40

Click here for game highlights from Rogers Heritage vs. Springdale.

Southside-7
Rogers-35

Click here for game highlights from Southside vs. Rogers.

Har-Ber-17
Bentonville-45

Click here for game highlights from Har-Ber vs. Bentonville.

Bentonville West-28
Fayetteville-42

Click here for game highlights from Bentonville West vs. Fayetteville.

Charleston-41
Greenland-6

Click here for game highlights from Charleston vs. Greenland.

Mansfield-18
West Fork-14

Click here for game highlights from Mansfield vs. West Fork.

Van Buren-21
Greenwood-63

Click here for game highlights from Van Buren vs. Greenwood.

Booneville-75
Hackett-46

Prairie Grove-48
Pea Ridge-31

Click here for game highlights from Prairie Grove vs. Pea Ridge.

Northside-10
Bryant-41

Clarksville-14
Alma- 41

Gravette-28
Elkins-14

Click here for game highlights from Gravette vs. Elkins.

