Football Friday Night

Football Friday Night | Week 3 final scores & highlights

Keep up with Week 3 high school football scores for teams across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 3 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 16. 

Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 3.

Friday, Sept. 16

Greenwood: 61
Siloam Springs: 7

Click here for game highlights from Greenwood vs. Siloam Springs.

Pea Ridge: 28
Gentry: 59

Click here for game highlights from Pea Ridge vs. Gentry.

Metro Christian: 41
Prairie Grove: 21

Click here for game highlights from Metro Christian vs. Prairie Grove.

Waldron: 7
Mansfield: 33

Click here for highlights from Game of the Week, Waldron vs. Mansfield

Lincoln Christian: 35
Shiloh Christian: 42

Click here for game highlights from Lincoln Christan vs. Shiloh Christian.

Muldrow: 34
Spiro: 7

Click here for game highlights from Muldrow vs. Spiro.

Harding Academy: 44
Booneville: 14

Click here for game highlights from Harding Academy vs. Booneville.

Greenbrier: 14
Van Buren: 40

Click here for game highlights from Greenbrier vs. Van Buren.

Pocola: 34
Mena: 35

Click here for game highlights from Pocola vs. Mena.

Nashville: 27
Charleston: 19

Bentonville: 30
Rockhurst: 7

Click here for game highlights from Bentonville vs. Rockhurst.

