Football Friday Night | Week 3 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 3 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 16.
Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 3.
Friday, Sept. 16
Greenwood: 61
Siloam Springs: 7
Pea Ridge: 28
Gentry: 59
Metro Christian: 41
Prairie Grove: 21
Waldron: 7
Mansfield: 33
Lincoln Christian: 35
Shiloh Christian: 42
Muldrow: 34
Spiro: 7
Harding Academy: 44
Booneville: 14
Greenbrier: 14
Van Buren: 40
Pocola: 34
Mena: 35
Nashville: 27
Charleston: 19
Bentonville: 30
Rockhurst: 7