Football Friday Night | Week 2 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 2 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 9.
Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 2.
Friday, Sept. 9
Fayetteville 42
Northside 21
Ozark 20
Charleston 34
Mountain Home 0
Greenwood 49
Cedarville 36
Mountainburg 6
Sallisaw 17
Muldrow 38
Farmington 39
Rogers 52
Conway 51
Springdale 14
Bentonville West 45
Little Rock Central 0
Wynne 72
Southside 44
Hackett 40
Panama 16
Below are more scores from games across the state:
