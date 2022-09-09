Football Friday Night | Week 2 final scores & highlights

Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games across Arkansas and Oklahoma for Week 2.

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 2 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 9.

Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 2.

Friday, Sept. 9

Fayetteville 42

Northside 21

Click here for Fayetteville vs. Northside game highlights.

Ozark 20

Charleston 34

Click here for Game of the Week, Ozark vs. Charleston game highlights.

Mountain Home 0

Greenwood 49

Click here for Mountain Home vs. Greenwood game highlights.

Cedarville 36

Mountainburg 6

Click here for Cedarville vs. Mountainburg game highlights.

Sallisaw 17

Muldrow 38

Click here for Sallisaw vs. Muldrow game highlights.

Farmington 39

Rogers 52

Click here for Farmington vs. Rogers game highlights.

Conway 51

Springdale 14

Click here for Conway vs. Springdale game highlights.

Bentonville West 45

Little Rock Central 0

Click here for Bentonville West vs. Little Rock Central

Wynne 72

Southside 44

Click here for Wynne vs. Southside game highlights.

Hackett 40

Panama 16

Click here for Hackett vs. Panama game highlights

Below are more scores from games across the state:

