Football Friday Night | Week 0 final scores

ARKANSAS, USA — That's a wrap on Week 0 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Below is a list of scores from cames across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Van Buren - 7
Alma - 27
Click here for Battle of the Bone game highlights.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Har-Ber - 26
Parkview - 48
Click here for Har-Ber vs. Parkview game highlights.
Roland - 6
Muldrow - 34
Click here for Roland vs. Muldrow game highlights.
Friday, Aug. 26
Booker T. Washington - 7
Bentonville West - 28
Click here for Booker T. Washington vs. Bentonville West game highlights.
Broken Arrow - 46
Bentonville - 56
Click here for Broken Arrow vs. Bentonville game highlights.
Harrison - 24
Springdale - 14
Click here for Harrison vs. Springdale game highlights.
Siloam Springs - 14
Rogers Heritage - 16
Click here for Siloam Springs vs. Rogers Heritage game highlights.
Southside - 24
Northside - 42
Click here for Southside vs. Northside game highlights.
Below are more scores from games across the state: