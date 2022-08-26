Football Friday Night | Week 0 final scores

High schools across Arkansas and Oklahoma kicked off Week 0 of Football Friday Night on Aug. 26.

ARKANSAS, USA — That's a wrap on Week 0 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Below is a list of scores from cames across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Van Buren - 7

Alma - 27

Click here for Battle of the Bone game highlights.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Har-Ber - 26

Parkview - 48

Click here for Har-Ber vs. Parkview game highlights.



Roland - 6

Muldrow - 34

Click here for Roland vs. Muldrow game highlights.



Friday, Aug. 26

Booker T. Washington - 7

Bentonville West - 28

Click here for Booker T. Washington vs. Bentonville West game highlights.

Broken Arrow - 46

Bentonville - 56

Click here for Broken Arrow vs. Bentonville game highlights.

Harrison - 24

Springdale - 14

Click here for Harrison vs. Springdale game highlights.

Siloam Springs - 14

Rogers Heritage - 16

Click here for Siloam Springs vs. Rogers Heritage game highlights.

Southside - 24

Northside - 42

Click here for Southside vs. Northside game highlights.