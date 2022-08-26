x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football Friday Night

Football Friday Night | Week 0 final scores

High schools across Arkansas and Oklahoma kicked off Week 0 of Football Friday Night on Aug. 26.

More Videos

ARKANSAS, USA — That's a wrap on Week 0 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Below is a list of scores from cames across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. 

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Van Buren - 7
Alma - 27

Click here for Battle of the Bone game highlights.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Har-Ber - 26
Parkview - 48

Click here for Har-Ber vs. Parkview game highlights.

Roland - 6
Muldrow - 34

Click here for Roland vs. Muldrow game highlights.

Friday, Aug. 26

Booker T. Washington - 7
Bentonville West - 28

Click here for Booker T. Washington vs. Bentonville West game highlights.

Broken Arrow - 46
Bentonville - 56

Click here for Broken Arrow vs. Bentonville game highlights.

Harrison - 24
Springdale - 14

Click here for Harrison vs. Springdale game highlights.

Siloam Springs - 14
Rogers Heritage - 16

Click here for Siloam Springs vs. Rogers Heritage game highlights.

Southside - 24
Northside - 42

Click here for Southside vs. Northside game highlights.

Below are more scores from games across the state:

RELATED: Football Friday Night | High school scoreboard

RELATED: Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out