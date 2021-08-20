Football Friday Night previews: Waldron Bulldogs

Waldron looking to change the mindset after heartbreaking losses in 2020

WALDRON, Ark. — Waldron football played a lot of close games last fall, and had a lot of close losses. Head coach Doug Powell said he is looking to change the team's mindset to make sure they reverse that in 2021.

The Bulldogs are returning seven players on both sides of the ball who have started in some capacity.

On offense junior Matt Brigance will take over at quarterback after Braden Williams graduated. One of the those returning starters is running back Gabino Grano who has led the Bulldogs in rushing the past two seasons.

The defense is led by junior Trenton Hunt who had three interceptions and nearly 50 tackles in 2020. Miguel Triana emerges as a potential big play maker at tackle.