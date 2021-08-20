Football Friday Night previews: Van Buren Pointers

Van Buren brings young group into 2021

Van Buren took a big step in 2020 in the Pointers first season in the 6A. The team knows the level of competition in the conference and looks to up their game this fall.

Crosby Tuck leads a young team only returning three starters on offense and five on defense. The offense will be led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Perkins.

The defense will rely on the return of Blake Holmes who is coming off a torn ACL. Tobey Sayiximpohou will look to be a difference maker on both sides of the ball.