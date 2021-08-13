Football Friday Night Previews: Springdale

New head Red Dog looks to up the intensity

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — There’s a new head Dog in Springdale, but Brett Hobbs is certainly not a new face at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

“Growing up here, playing for Springdale, coming back as defensive coordinator and now head coach, it really is a dream come true, and I’m excited about the opportunity.”

While the Xs and Os might not be changing too much, there’s a certain mindset Hobbs is trying to bring to the program, or at least bring back to it.

“What I’m hoping for is bringing that Bulldog tradition, that mentality and that toughness back to Springdale.”

“Under Coach Hobbs I think it looks excellent. We’re always getting after it, He’s pushing us to get better, always competing,” adds senior quarterback Landon Phipps.

“We’re Bulldogs of course, we got what it takes, we just gotta show the world,” adds senior Davon Sparks.

It’s an identity of toughness that Springdale will look to bring to the field. Senior Isaac Cooper knows what they want to do.

“Run the ball. We want to be a heavy running team, big dominant tough team, we want to run it and that’s it.” Sparks agrees.