Football Friday Night previews: Southside Mavericks

Southside continues to build culture and experience

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After winning just three games over the past two seasons, Fort Smith Southside is ready to take the next step in 2021.

Kim Dameron enters his second season as the Mavericks head coach. He says this team continues to build culture and experience and that will be big in the long run.

Southside will be playing about 40 sophomore who also saw the field last season. They are young, but the Mavericks continue to gain experience.

On offense David Sorg returns at quarterback after starting seven games in 2020. The team also brings back Luke Wyatt who started last season at quarterback, and finish it as an all-conference wide receiver.

The defense returns no starting lineman from last season. The group will be anchored by Kage Castling who played a big role last season.