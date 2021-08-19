Football Friday Night previews: Sallisaw Black Diamonds

Salliaws brings state title or bust attitude into 2021

SALLISAW, Okla. — Sallisaw football had plenty of success in 2020 posting a winning record in district play but the team eyes even more in the fall.

Head coach Randon Lowe says his team is deepest in the trenches. The Black Diamonds return plenty of three and four year starters on both the offensive and defensive lines.

On offense Sallisaw is in the midst of a quarterback battle. 2020 receiver Rylee Scavo is one of the team's option.

Besides the defensive line, the Black Diamonds bring a strong secondary into the season led by Parker Jackson and Cole Stevens.

Sallisaw has expectations of taking down Poteau as district champions.