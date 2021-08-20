Football Friday Night previews: Roland Rangers

Roland heads into 2021 with district title aspirations

ROLAND, Okla. — Roland football enters the 2021 season with confidence, believing they can be the ones to win the district. Mark Rutledge enters his second season as the Rangers head coach.

Rutledge said this year's team will rely on size and strength. The Rangers will get a lot of that size from their offensive line.

Jaxon Fouts takes over as Roland's starting quarterback. Fouts uses his legs and between him and running back Courtland Oliver you can expect to see the ball on the ground. When Fouts does throw it, look for Hunter Taylor to be the team's number one wide receiver.

The secondary will be the main strenth of the Rangers defense. Sophomore defensive end Ashton Peters heads into the fall with big expectations.