Football Friday Night Previews: Rogers Mounties

Chad Harbison takes the reigns

ROGERS, Ark. — Change and continuity will go hand in hand at Rogers this season, with former offensive coordinator Chad Harbison stepping into his first year as head coach.

“It’s awesome. He’s always been the biggest leader, so it’s not too much different, he’s a great coach,” says senior Noah Goodshield.

“Coach Loyd was good to us and he did a great job, I just have my way of doing things that’s probably a little bit different,” says Harbison. “From the outside looking in, come watch us play, we’ll have the same offense, new defensive coordinator so that’s a little different, but we’re going to look the same Friday nights.”

“It’s been the same, but it’s been more intense. He’s doing a great leading this program in the right direction, getting the young guys out here with us, JV squad right, and just overall been a great coach,” adds linebacker Marion Slater.

And much of that offense will look the same, with threats like Kade Seldomridge and Josh Shepard back for their senior seasons. At quarterback, Goodshield shifts over from wide receiver to replace Christian Francisco. Even as head coach. Harbison is working closely with the QBs.

“He played it in the younger grade levels but playing receiver for a couple years then stepping back in there, he’s figuring out that it’s a little more difficult then it looked. Noah’s doing a good job, he gets better every day.”

“We’ve had the same offense, so I don’t have to learn too much more, but it’s still difficult, quarterback’s hard,” laughs Goodshield.

No matter the coach, no matter the QB, one thing never changes

“Just ready to go knocks some heads”