Football Friday Night Previews: Rogers Heritage

War Eagles ready to right the ship

ROGERS, Ark. — The War Eagles of Rogers Heritage know what it’s going to take to overcome the past as they look for the school’s first multi-win season since 2014.

“Just dedication and belief in our team, knowing that we’re no different then any other team, and we’re going to do it this year and win some games,” says senior Tyson Brown.

“This year we’re going to be a lot better, we have a lot of faith and motivation,” adds junior Emanuel Garcia.

“Right now, we’re becoming a team. We’re understanding that individuals aren’t going to win this team sport. It’s the ultimate team sport, you can’t win as individuals. Their understanding that, they’re committing to it, and I’m very excited to see them grow as a team,” says head coach Steve Hookfin

The rebuild under Hookfin, now in his third season, has been slowed by offseason issues, until this year.

“I took the job late so we didn’t really get a good offseason, and we all know the situation last year. With COVID protocols we didn’t get an offseason. So, for this to be our first offseason has been tremendous. You win when no ones looking, and these guys have done a good job eating the iron on a daily basis, showing up, being accountable, not just to me and the coaches, built to one another, and it’s been awesome.”

Junior Kyle Wilder sees the progress this summer.

“It’s going really well, cause we’ve gotten comfortable with them, so it’s easier to play football know then what it was before>

And now, a new scent is in the air at Heritage: anticipation

“It’s everywhere. You feel it in your body, and you’re just ready to go out there and play football.”