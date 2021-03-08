Football Friday Night previews: Prairie Grove

Tigers look to build off 10-2 season

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove Tigers come in 2021 after a 10-2 season where they only lost to state champion Shiloh Christian and River Crest.

Danny Abshier is entering his 28th season as head coach of the Tigers. He is known for his Wing-T offense.

The Tigers are returning six starters on offense and four on defense. Last year's offense averaged over 40 points a game and is led by quarterback Peytin Higgins.